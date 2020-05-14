Lebron James and Obama, among the guests at degrees virtual

Barack and Michelle Obama, Lebron James, and Oprah Winfrey we already have everything ready for the celebration this weekend of thousands of students of the united States that by being confined by the pandemic of the coronavirus may not have their rankings face-to-face.

These ceremonies, which will take place this Friday and Saturday, in a virtual way, will be for the thousands of graduates who have planned the educational centers of the country in substitution of the formal acts, suspended the confinement, and en involving about six million adolescents and young end up this may and June, high school and college.

The first celebration, organized by the social network Facebook, will begin this Friday at 11:00 am, Eastern time, with a keynote address from the well-known television personality Oprah Winfrey.

Among the artists that will participate with music or congratulatory messages in the virtual quote highlights the comedian Amy Schumer, actors Matthew McConaughey, Kristen Bell, Sofia Carson, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and chef Gordon Ramsay, in addition to the models, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, The The Anthony and Winnie Harlow.

You will also be musical artists Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, Daddy Yankee, Fonsi, Tori Kelly, Usher, Diplo, John Mayer, Luke Bryan, Marshmello, Steve Aoki, DJ Khaled and the Sesame Street characters Cookie Monster and Grover, among many others.

The act will be transmitted by Facebook Watch and some segments you will be able to see on Instagram, where the social network has also encouraged the audience to participate by sending messages and photos to the graduates.

The next day, Saturday at 08:00 pm, the chains of television, including Telemundo, Univision in addition to other cable channels as CNN, transmit “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020”.

To announce the event, which it is organized by the LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation Partnerthe basketball star explained that the idea was born after discussions with the students of your school, “I Promise”, which educates vulnerable people in his hometown of Akron, in the state of Ohio.

“The students have worked very hard for this and we could not let pass the time without recognition. Although this is not the experience of graduation that they deserve, we hope to be able to give something special,” said James.

The former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama give speeches in this act and among the artists, athletes and activists who will participate in the transmission of an hour and a half are Malala Yousafzai, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Zendaya, Charli D’amelio, Dixie D’amelio, Chika, YBN Cordae, H. E. R, the Jonas Brothers, Loren Gray, Brandan Bmike Odums, Ben Platt, Henry Platt, Jonah Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, among others.

In addition, seniors will be able to upload a personal photo to be included in a digital version of the traditional yearbook.

A prize of $ 5,000 awaits the winner of a contest speeches graduationwhich , in the traditional events is in charge of the best student of the year, known as “valedictorian”.

Two weeks later, on the 6th of June, YouTube will offer its own celebration with the title “Dear Class of 2020”. The speeches will also be in charge of the Obamain addition to the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, while the shares artistic are headed by Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Kelly Rowland.

While other acts have been created for graduating students to share with their families, YouTube has also organized an “after-party” virtual group of K-pop, BTS.

Although these are the main events in the country, schools, communities, television channels and other celebrities have already begun to pay homage to the guys who graduate in these weeks.

Most of the schools have also announced the dates of graduations digital, while some small events were arranged via the application Zoom and other made pictures of students when the principal announce his name and show his diploma.

The united states is currently the epicenter of the pandemic coronavirus, with close to 1.4 million people infected and more than 82,000 deaths, according to the separate count of the John Hopkins University.