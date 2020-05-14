Kris Jenner predicts which of its daughters will be the next to have a baby

Kris Jenner shared their feedback on who they think will come up next grandchild.
Is there another baby on the way in the family Kardashian?
Although none of the brothers famous has made any kind of announcement, Kris Jenner, has some ideas about who could expand the family.
In an appearance on the show of Ellen DeGeneres, the famous matriarch played with the comedian “Keeping Up With the Blank”.
In the game, Kris had to complete a phrase such as “When I call ____, never responds”, to which she replied: “Kylie (Jenner)”. Also had other questions, more juicy, in particular: “My next grandchild will come from ____”.
After mentioning Kylie in some of the phrases, Ellen asked about the status of her relationship with Travis Scott. The couple was given a time since October.
Your response of “Kylie” prompted DeGeneres to mention the relationship status of the magnate’s make-up with Travis Scott. The two have been on a break since last October.
“I don’t know if they come back to be together,” said Jenner. “They are simply excellent co-parents.”
“Get on well together and bred together every day,” said a source to E! News earlier this month. “They are always together and there is so much love between them with Stormi. It is hard to imagine that they will not be together officially. You can see that they still love each other and want to be close”.
And as for your grandson’s favorite, the response from Jenner made the audience say “oh, Awww!”.
“I saw her just before coming here, so that is Dream (Kardashian)”.