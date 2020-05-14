Kris Jenner, mother of Kardashian, acknowledge that you gave botox to her family

Close to christmas time and every family an appointment very traditional: presents. If you haven’t thought of what to give to your loved ones, we bring to you the idea that you have Kris Jenner for these important and identified dates.

The original gift for all your family

The mother of the well-known Kardashian wants to innovate in this Christmas and give a present that makes them special pleasure to his daughters and family. It seems that the botox will be the great protagonist of these dates in the house of Kardashian since so, it has raised the mother of all of them.

“Who does not like? In my case it has worked wonders. If you do it with responsibility and consult your physician can work very well. What I’ve been using for a long time and it is something simple. A massage, a facial, manicure and a touch up with botox and ready,” explained Kris Jenner in a statement to People.

At 64 years old, and after two marriages, the ‘leader’ of the Kardashian shows more young than ever in social networks; it is for this reason that in the last hours, wanted to show his secret to inspire thousands of people undecided on their gifts.

It has been associated with a company botox

What is certain is that this gift has its explanation, and that is that the mother of the Kardashian and Kylie Jenner has formed a partnership with the brand Botox Cosmeticand it is precisely this company that is handing out gift cards to their family and friends.

However, it does not hide the fans that are in the clan of the Kardashian by these products: we love to try out beauty products and so learn new things and new products, in addition to drawing inspiration from his 85-year old mother, saying that “I hope to have that adventurous spirit when it has its age. It is joyful, and I’m going to give a card to it also for sure.”