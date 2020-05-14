Kobe Bryant: Kardashian Jenner Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner join the farewell messages for tragic death | photos | Instagram | Entertainment

Part of the family Kardashian-Jenner they feel devastated by the death of the former player of the Lakers, Kobe Bryant. Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kanye West went up photos of the idol of basketball with moving words for his departure.

Kris Jenner said on Instagram “Devastated by the news of loss of our precious Kobe Bryant. Words can not express our sadness. All my deepest love and prayers are with Vanessa (wife of Kobe Bryant and family Kobe in these moments,” he said.

Comments such as “With the broken heart, I can not believe it was real”, “Rip Kobe Bryant a real hero” can be seen in this post. In the publication is the former player in a suit holding a bag in the form of a ball of basketball.

YOU CAN SEE Kobe Bryant, former player of The Lakers, died in a helicopter accident

Also, the older of the Jenner made a second post where we can appreciate the nicknamed “Mamba” with his daughter. Both carry divers sports. “I don’t have words. Every piece of my heart is with you, Vanessa”, he says Kris Jenner. The answers on the sudden death of former player does not make you wait.

Message of Kris Jenner on Instagram

For its part, Kylie Jenner he wrote “I have No words now. Praying for this beautiful family.” She chose to post a photo of the ex-player of basketball with his daughter in the middle of a hug.

Message to Kylie Jenner on Instagram

Kanye West is “heartbroken”

The rapper and husband of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West he also used his account Instagram to upload a photo and video about Kobe Bryant. In the first, it is noted to “Mamba” with the singer while greeting each other in a game of basketball. “Lost in words, rests ‘Mamba,’” he said.

In the second, it shows a intervention between the rapper and the former player. Also, the singer writes, “The goat”, as they called the fanatics of the Lakers. In both publications, Kanye West use emoticons broken hearts to show how you feel with this unexpected death.

Kim Kardashian and her profound message for Kobe Bryant

The american Kim Kardashian does not hesitate to express the grief that you feel after knowing the death of the basketball player Kobe Bryant. Through your account Twitter the corporate issued a poignant message.

Kim Kardashian and her message

“My heart is very heavy. No one should have to experience what you are going through the families involved. This has affected us all, but I can’t begin to imagine what Vanessa felt when she lost her husband and her baby. I cry just thinking about it,” said the celebrity.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian show admiration for Kobe Bryant

The famous celebrities have highlighted the affection and admiration of the athlete Kobe Bryant, as in repeatedly have stated that the deceased was one of the best basketball players.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian they claim that the athlete has a long career in the ‘Lakers’ of The Angels, because there was no need to verify his talent.