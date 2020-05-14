Kim Kardashian replaces Kris Jenner in this important family tradition

Kris Jenner you assign your most-loved Christmas tradition to Kim Kardashian.
Each year, fans wait with excitement for the annual celebration of Christmas organized by Kris, where Hollywood stars and famous friends of the family Kar-Jenner meet in the home of the matriarch for a night of food, fun, and festive frivolity. Except that in just a few weeks, the guests will have to go rather to the house of Kim and her husband Kanye West.
As he told Kim to E! News in the pop-up shop of KKW Beauty in the mall South Coast Plaza, “This will be the first year that Kanye and I, we will have the feast of christmas Eve in our house. It will take them to my mom. She will host but will be in our house. We have a little more space.”
Now that the star of E! and business woman officially take the baton, Kim expected that the members of your family conform to their rules.
The mother of three revealed that he made a plan for her sisters and their families come together to take a photo for their Christmas card, an important issue for Kim.
“My goal is that I will try to advertise a theme for the clothing of the family,” he explained. “I’ll tell you to come 30 minutes before with a photographer, to do a portrait fast with all the outside and perhaps a New Year’s card. Perhaps I will have to say, ‘Guys, I’m planning to that. I’ll give you a time, a place, and there will be no exceptions. If you are not there I will not let them come to the party'”.
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian
After the “dramatic” debacle with the Christmas card from last year, when Kim suffered by to convince his family that made it and ended up saying that Kourtney Kardashian it was the “least interesting of view”, he told us that the odds of making an edition of the postcard in 2018 were few to none.
“I have to say that thanks to the Christmas card last year we j**we all” confessed Kim. “It was so dramatic… Kris Jenner resigned. She said, ‘I don’t have the energy to mustering all my daughters and their respective children.”
