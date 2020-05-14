Kim Kardashian post a photo bomb of her mother (Kris Jenner) in a bikini

October 09, 2019

(14:14 CET)

Kim Kardashian is, by far, one of the celebrities most media of the last few years. The corporate american has become one of the most followed in the networks and a real star in the landscape of the tabloids.

Among other things because Kim has managed to create an economic empire around thanks to its image. Her curves have made it one of the most famous women on the planet. But eye not only because of her. And it is that, while it is true that Kim is the maximum exponent of the ‘boom Kardashian’his family has also become a reference point for many.

In fact, his sisters Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney and Khloe they are also multi-million dollar as Kim. In particular Kylie that, emulating his sister Kim, has created a financial empire, thanks to their makeup brands.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaZ93sibpk0(/embed)

The photo bomb of Kris Jenner

However not a few are precisely those who bet that none of them would have become the stars they are today without the role that it has played for so long his mother, Kris Jenner.

And it is she who saw in the success of your daughter Kim, which gained force from the first day that appeared on the small screen, a huge potential. A potential that prompted him to sign a contract with a tv production company for your family starring in a reality and that has made the Kardashian one of the richest families in the media landscape today.

Perhaps that is why now his daughter Kim has wanted to pay tribute in the form of a photo bomb. And is that has been the woman of Kanye West the who has published a image in your account of Instagram which appears to his mother in a bikini just after giving birth to her son Rob.

A photo that has sparked a lot of comments like “Spectacular”, “Tipazo”, “we Already know who have come out of all the daughters” or “brutal” in addition to adding, eye, more than 750,000 euros in just a few hours.