Kills and finishes off. New posters of characters

Zombieland: Kills and finishes off is just a few weeks, and Sony Pictures has released a batch of very colourful and eye-catching posters of characters.

In addition to the members of the cast returning in Zombieland: Kills and finishes off, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin, we can also see the new faces in the cast as Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Luke WilsonThomas Middleditch and Avan Jogia. It is a set much bigger than the first installment, and it will be interesting to see how fans of the original movie will react to his inclusion in the sequel.

After all, the sequel takes ten years in development and the expectations are incredibly high. So you expect us to disappoint.

Ten years after that Welcome to Zombieland it became a great success and a cult classic, the main cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse EisenbergAbigail Breslin and Emma Stone) rejoins the director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the guionitstas original Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland: Kills and finishes off. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Dave Callahan, through a fun and crazy chaos that goes from the White House to the heart of the country, these four hunters have to fight against new types of zombies that have evolved since the first film, as well as new survivors human. But above all, they will have to face the problems of his wild and improvised family.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom), the film is starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma StoneAbigail Breslin, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch and Luke Wilson among others. The sequel launches on October 18th of the next month.