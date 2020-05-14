Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: Miranda Kerr, former wife of the actor, considered the singer as part of his family | eint | Shows

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are taking their relationship as clear and calm as possible. The famous couple are now expecting a girl, the second child for the british actor.

The good vibes of these two stars has been confirmed by no less than Miranda Kerr, the former wife of Bloom, who showed in networks, their excitement for the arrival of their new baby.

YOU CAN SEE Katy Perry is sharing the ultrasound of your baby in networking (VIDEO)

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom married in 2010 and divorced in 2013.

During an interview with the magazine InStyle Australiathe famed model told how good it takes with the singer and the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Also, Miranda was grateful that she and her ex-husband, who split in 2013, they have maintained a strong friendship for the sake of their son Flynn, now of nine years.

YOU CAN SEE Katy Perry reveals struggle with depression during their pregnancy (VIDEO)

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr have a good relationship.

“When Orlando and I broke up … we made a commitment to always put the needs of Flynn first, above our own, and I’m very lucky to be really good friends. It almost feels like a brother to me … and I said that will always be family, ” he said.

“And now the same thing happens with your partner, and you have told it to her also. They are our family,” Miranda said referring to Katy Perry, with whom he made clear the positive relationship between the two, after which the interpreter of the “Never worn white”, who ruled out a crisis in her relationship with Orlando Bloom, attend the launch of the signature cosmetic of the model, the last year.

Miranda Kerr and her work as a mother

The interview with the magazine InStyle Australia was published days before the Mother’s daywhere also Miranda Kerr he spoke of his hard work as a parent of three children.

The model 37 also has a Hart, 23 months, and Myles, six months, with her husband, the billionaire boss of Snapchat Evan Spiegel. She told that you only have a nanny for the care of their little ones.

Miranda Kerr is married to the head of Snapchat Evan Spiegel.

“I know all moms probably say the same thing, but my children mean everything to me, and I try to plan according to your schedule. All those who work with me understand that my children are my number one priority,” he said.

“But I think that it is important that my children also understand that sometimes that will not be exactly as they want it all the time,” he added.