Katie Holmes: Suri Cruise, the mom supposedly went public with her relationship with Jamie Foxx, because she is pregnant

Katie Holmes was in a relationship with Jamie Foxx for about five years before I call it quits. But before their separation, there are rumors that the “Dawson’s Creek” star was impregnated by the age of 52, the actor.

The MET gala appearance, and the confirmation of their dating status

Holmes and Foxx were first reported to be dating in 2013, but throughout their relationship, never admitted or talked about their connection. This was the reason why a lot of people were surprised when the pair appeared together on the MET Gala red carpet last year.

As each New Idea, the two decided to go public with their relationship, since Suri Cruise, the mom was already pregnant. Pregnancy feel like telling the whole world about your “real score,” so you took advantage of the event to show that they are in love.

“Katie told close family and friends that she is three months pregnant,” the so-called source told the tabloid. “This is the reason why I decided to make public their relationship at the Met Gala to celebrate and show the world that we’re in love.”

It was added that Katie Holmes has always wanted to give her daughter, Suri Cruise, a brother, so that your course of pregnancy of Jamie Foxx baby was a “dream come true”. It was suggested that the actress has been wanting to get pregnant again for some time already and now that it finally happened, she is really happy.

The truth – what Katie really was pregnant in the past year?

Gossip Cop wrote that the report was originally written last year, but the rumors persist up to now. Therefore, it is once more the debunking of the story, because it was obviously a tale.

In the first place, if Katie Holmes was pregnant a year ago, Suri Cruise was going to have a brother or sister by now. But then, her mom has not given birth, and she remained slim until the day of Katie and Jamie broke up.

On the other hand, this was not the first time that New Idea he insisted that Katie Holmes was pregnant. In 2017, when Jamie Foxx celebrated his 50th birthday, the magazine also published an article in which is stated the mom of Suri shows her baby bump at the party. Finally, the actress’ rep quashed the rumors directly, saying that Katie is not and was never pregnant at any time during your relationship with the “Only Mercy” actor.