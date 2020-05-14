Katie Holmes proves that the skirt is the denim of the 80s is back to stay

Katie Holmes it is one of the Hollywood actresses more followed by the media. Your style always prominent, not by the eccentricity of their looks, but by the casual look of them and the ease of recreating them with clothing that we all have in the closet. Yesterday, the actress went around to New York in the direction of a well-known pastry shop in the company of his daughter, Suri Cruise, who has also managed to become an icon of style despite his young age, and has left a look that includes what was one of the garments most iconic of some years ago.

For this family occasion, Katie chose to wear a blouse, V-neck, long sleeves and a floral pattern, boots, garnets and a denim skirt acid midi of flyers, which became the most commented of the look. To complete the actress opted for a few necklaces and earrings style boho.

The skirt of Katie was a essential during the decade of the 80 that this year, with the return of the print tie-dye and the denim acidalso seems to have made its triumphant return.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The skirt of Katie is american designer Ulla Johnson. Since the establishment in 1998, its signature with the same name, has become an indispensable among the celebrities and the press specialized in fashion. The firm stands out for its fine design, prints custom and worked brocade. In addition, all of the garments are focused on quality and are made through craft processes

Skirt Greta Ulla Johnson (393 euros). Ulla Johnson

In addition, if you like the model that looks like the american actress, you can find a similar version in Zaraalso midi and ruffles but this time without the effect washed.

Skirt denim with ruffles, Zara (39,95 euros). Zara

