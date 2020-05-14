Jeff Bezos could become the first trillonario in the world

In the middle of the sanitary contingency caused by Covid-19there are some famous and celebrities who are prepared to experience, for the first time, motherhood from the confinement of their homes, sharing with tenderness and poignant way its gestation process with the public. Here we tell you about some of these moms-to-be.

Katy Perry

The singer of 35 years, and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, are prepared to be parents this year. With this baby, Katy will become a mom for the first time, while it will be the second opportunity for the heartthrob of Hollywood who is already father of a child the fruit of his marriage with Miranda Kerr. The judge of “American Idol” revealed its sweet waiting on the release of the music video “Never Worn White”.

Sophie Turner

A couple of days ago came to the web the first pictures of the pregnancy of the protagonist of “Game of Thrones” walking in the city of Los Angeles with her husband Joe Jonas. The couple is joined in marriage the year past in July, a few weeks after the amazing wedding of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.



Shanik Aspe

The host and singer of 35 years will also have your dream of becoming a mother together with her husband, Mauricio Odiardi, with whom he was united in marriage in 2016. Aspe has caused a sensation on Instagram by her tender and tiny baby bump.

Sherlyn

One of the famous mexican raised eyebrows by launching into motherhood as a single was Sherlyn, and is that the actress is tired of not finding the perfect partner, decided to fulfill his dream of becoming a mother thanks to a process conducted in a clinic in New York, the interpreter, said that he sought the best candidate as a donor for your little one.

Ana Girault

This year, the exreina of beauty and winner of Miss Mexico 2016, Ana Girault, and her husband Omer Cohen will bring to this world their first child as the fruit of their marriage, they were married in two ceremonies are different, one in Mexico and the other in Israel, in July of 2018.

Chantal Torres

The wife of Mike Torruco, Chantal Torres, sister of mexican designer Michelle Torres, recently announced that she’s pregnant!, and waiting for a sweet little girl. Since he revealed his condition, the fashion blogger does not fail to show his soulful ‘belly of pregnant’. Without a doubt, not only the Torres family is happy with the news, the parents-in-law of Chantal, the owner of the Secretariat of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués and his wife, Gloria Garza, they should feel pleased with this waiting.