“It was growing by copying Justine Henin” – Simona Halep

To grow, the player most consistent of the WTA circuit, Simona Halep, idolized the seven-time champion of Grand Slam, Justine Henin. The reverse of the belgian was described as “the best upside down with a single hand in the game of women or men” by John McEnroe, and still, years after retiring from the tour, is revered by the same.

Like all the others, Halep also liked the reverse is accurate of Henin. Sometimes, Simona was skeptical of becoming a professional tennis player, due to his height of 5 feet and 6 inches. But when he discovered that Henin was as tall as she, Halep continued to hit the ball each time stronger and taking tennis as a profession.

“It is a pleasure to speak with my idol,” said Halep in the vodcast of Tennis Legends on the website of Eurosport. “Because I was growing up actually copying it, I have to admit it. In the first place, we have the same height and I thought, I have the opportunity to do so. Even if I don’t have a backhand with one hand, I loved your backhand, Justine “.

Simona Halep

Justine Henin and Simona Halep

The as Romanian Halep tried to adapt some of the movements of Henin. Simona is pretty aggressive from the baseline and executed a smart move with power in your shots. After meeting up with his style of attacking play, Henin once said, “there’s something that reminds me of myself … is offensive and aggressive.”

In addition, the defensive style of Halep and her exceptional coverage of the judiciary are simply unmatched in the women’s game.

“I have also copied the movement, because he always had strong legs and was playing very close to the bottom line. I tried to copy that. He was not perfect because at times I was very far from the base line. But what you had in mind and knew that it was the best thing when you are not very high, ” continued Halep.

The world number two Simona Halep, live his old dream in the past year to get the Wimbledon title. She defeated the seven times champion, Serena Williams, in the championship match that lasted 56 minutes. In addition, the party recorded the best performance in his career.

Simona Halep

In 2020, made a run deep into the Australian Open and lost one game semi-final against Garbine Muguruza. Later, he flew to the Middle East and chose his twentieth title race in the Championship of Dubai.