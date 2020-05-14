“It took Me a while to learn that to act was also a job.”

It was once the younger sister of Dakota Fanning, but with the passing of the years, Elle has become the most works of the two. With 18 years just turned, high and owner of a face angelic, this native of Georgia who moved to Los Angeles to accompany his sister when she became famous– not for work. This year will match the awards with three films. The newly released ” The neon demon, 20th century women of Mike Mills and Live night-the new film, which he directed Ben Affleck. Already finished the other three and the wheel are currently The beguiled, Sofia Coppola, alongside Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman.









How did you get the role in The neon demon?

I had seen Drive, and I loved the films of Nicolas Winding Refn, so I dreamed of working with him. I was convinced that I would never hire a girl of 16 years, until I discovered that I was preparing a movie set in the world of fashion and that the protagonist was precisely my age. When he asked my agent that he went to see for an audition, I felt that I had paranormal powers. What is certain is that, when we met, we became friends right away and the relationship continued to be so close during the filming. I have never worked so closely with a director as I did with him in this movie.

But you had also dreamed of being a model, isn’t it?

Yes. When I was 12 years old, I grew up almost 18 inches and I was always the highest of the class, so that at that time fantasized with this possibility and played disfrazarme in my house. At the age of 13, I saw my first parade and I have always loved fashion and photo sessions. I love to create characters with pictures and it seems to me a creative expression. Our film is set in the world of fashion, but do not explore truth. It is as a decorated very glamorous to tell our story.









Is it true that when Nicolas spoke with you for the first time he wondered if she was pretty and he said yes?

Yes. He had told me that he wanted to make a horror movie about narcissism, and one of the last things he asked me was if I thought she was pretty. I became very uncomfortable, because it is a taboo subject. No one likes to brag about. But well, I said yes, because it was important for the role.

It is a benchmark among the young people of his generation. Brand style.

I love to dress with elegant clothes, but luckily it is not something you have to do often, so every time that I get to attend a red carpet is a very special moment for me.

How is the sentimental life of Elle Fanning? Who is your main support?

I don’t have a boyfriend, so who do I turn to is always my grandmother. She has always gone everywhere with me. He lives with us and she accompanied me to all my shoots when I was little and at that time also helped me with my education. My mother went with my sister. I admire my grandmother. It is a very strong woman, who moved from Georgia to live with us in Los Angeles, when our careers became very intense.









The world has seen him grow through his films…

It is true. I started when I was very young and I was fortunate to discover what I like the most too early. Took Me a while to find out that take action was also a work. Always enjoyed it enormously and continues to remain so. Small shooting so much that I was not going to school and studying at the sets, until I realized that I had no friends and I decided to go to a high school. There I found out that watching movies was an activity that I could do with people of my age, the same as playing football or video games.

Now that you have finished high school, are you going to attend the university?

Not for now. I work a lot and I’m not interested in to sign up for after not being able to be full-time. I’m more interested in the idea of directing. And now that I am 18 years old, I have the doors open to do so. Maybe make a short, a music video or something like that. It would be a good way to explore that desire, but I shall continue. The possibility of being able to shoot without having to think about the task that I have to do for school is something new for me. Be able to focus on one thing I’m excited about.









Went to the same high school that Ariel Winter, the actress of Modern Family. What are you talking with her of filming?

Yes. My school was very small, we were only about 150 students for each promotion, so we all knew each other. She came after me and it was really nice because there were no other actresses in my class, and it was good to speak with someone my own age that understand this work because it was missing a lot when she was recording and the same thing happened to me. We talk a lot about our experiences and it was very gratifying to be able to graduate with her.

How do you deal with the money?

I have always received a weekly pay and I recently got my first credit card. I’m not very accustomed to using it. It was the gift that made me my parents when they turn 18, and when I gave her explained to me how it is used. But to tell you the truth, there is nothing very expensive that you want to buy.







