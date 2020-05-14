I reunion of High School Musical! Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale joined forces for a good cause (+ Video)

They started together in High School Musicalmore than eight years after the premiere of the first film, Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron remain very good friends.

The two former Disney stars gathered for a good cause and published two videos on the account of Instagram of Ashley this Tuesday…

Both are bathed in ice-cold water to complete the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Ashley shared the videos with their 2.64 m followers with the message: “Thank you @shenaegrimesbeech and @vanessahudgens I donated to ALSA.org and I took the #icebucketchallenge”.

The blonde was wearing a white top without sleeves and shorts of jean, and gave a brief introduction to the clip, saying: “I Donated and I’m taking on the Ice Bucket Challenge”, and started to shudder as the icy water fell over.

After, quickly nominated Zac, who walked next to her and received the second bucket of ice water. “That was colder than I thought,” said Efron.

“Thank you Ashley for my nomination. I made my donation. I nominate Rob Pattinson, Matthew McConaughey and Eric the actor,” said Zac, and immediately, Ashley smiled jumping while both actors gave each other a warm hug.

In High School Musical, the actor did the role of the star basketball Troy Boltonwhile Ashley was the antagonist, Sharpay Evans.

