he cut his wrist by a boyfriend perpetrator

Evan Rachel Wood it has become one of the actresses most important in the panorama of tv today thanks to her role as Dolores in Westworldthat emits HBO and for which he has been nominated for two awards Emmy and a Golden Globe.

The interpreter is also one of the voices, more advocates and activists of Hollywood, especially against sexism and the abuses of the industry and of the men in front of them. A long time ago, in an interview with Rolling Stone, he confessed that he had been raped twice, and now has used their social networks to report another type of abuse suffered within a relationship.

In a picture hanging on Twitter, Rachel Wood, has reminded us a hard time in the past. In the photo you see cuts on her wrists, and she explains the reason. “After two years trapped in an abusive relationship I turned to harm me. When my abuser he threatened me or attacked me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him. The abuse only stopped temporarily. At that time I was desperate to try to stop it, and was too terrified to go #NoEstoyBien”, has written in the post on their social networks.

The day of this photoshoot, I was so weakened by an abusive relationship. I was emaciated, severely depressed, and could barely stand. I fell into a pool of tears and was sent home for the day. #IAmNotOk pic.twitter.com/aVUQ1w8ayQ — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) March 11, 2019

Also on the same platform has recovered a photo session in which every appearance is glamorous and an actress posing, but that respond to a moment in which psychologically was not good: “on The day that I did this session I felt very weak because of this abusive relationship. He was emaciated, very depressed and almost could not remain standing. I started to cry and I was sent to the house,” he explained inside of a campaign promoted on social networks for victims to tell their experiences and show that although they did not speak at the time, were not well.

Although she has not given the name of that partner with whom they maintained an abusive relationship, many of his followers have been thrown into the fray the name of Marilyn Manson, boyfriend of yours for years, and believe that coincides in time with the photographs uploaded and the time remembered by her, although the actress has not confirmed.