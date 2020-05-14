González Iñárritu and Elle Fanning arrive as jurors at the Cannes film festival

CANNES. The mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, president of the jury at the film festival Cannes, held a “communal experience” of watching movies in cinemas, as opposed to viewing them on streaming services such as Netflix.

The director of “Birdman” he leads a panel that includes the american actress Elle Fanning and the Greek Yorgos Lanthimos, director of “The Favorite”, and that will choose the winner of the Golden Palm, the 25 of may.

In a time in which transmission companies are becoming prolific producers, González Iñárritu defended the theaters.

“I am convinced that you look (a transmission line) is not to see a movie (…). The film was born to be lived, in a community experience,” said the mexican artist in a press conference, hours before the first night of the event in the French Riviera, it will open with the ribbon of zombies “The Dead Don’t Die”.

González Iñárritu said that he was not against “to see something on the phone”, and that services like Netflix had helped him to carry tapes local markets such as Mexico.

That’s what happened with “Rome” movie that was supported by Netflix, and that earned him the Oscar for Best Director the mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron.

“It is very good that exist on television, but it does not give people the possibility of experiencing them in the cinema,” said González Iñárritu.

It is expected that the dispute between Cannes and Netflix, by the rules that stipulate that the tapes in competition may not be issued for streaming services in the three years following its premiere, they dominate the discussions at the festival.

