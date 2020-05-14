Get ready to listen to toooda this new music in the second half of 2020!

Passing quarantine and the aftermath of the emergency, it’s going to come a launching pad for new discs incredible. I record them on your list!

The girls of BlackPink have everything almost ready to launch their new album in June. It comes the girl power in Korean!

Miley Cyrus launch new material before the end of 2020. It will include a song with Shawn Mendes!

According to his girlfriend Camila Hair, the new album that prepares Shawn Mendes bring magical songs.

To Ariana Grande already you are urged to take the new music that has been done, but it still gives no date.

Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas they are working in the study of him, in the next release of the popstar.

The Jonas Brothers as they finished their next album, but what postponed a few months ago.

This May 15, comes the new song of Katy Perry, “Daisies” the following disk.

Chromaticanew album of Lady Gaga, comes out may 29. Includes duets with Ariana Grande, Elton Johnand BlackPink.

Although recently pulled disk, Justin Bieber already preparing another would come out soon.

Rihanna you have one of the discs most anticipated since a long time agoand it seems that finally will this 2020.

The boyband k-pop BTS launch drive on japanese in July: Map of the soul: 7 ~The journey~. Cool!!

After two singles, is expected to the entire disk Demi Lovato this year. Hopefully!

If that’s not enough, come releases: Ashley Tisdale, Ansel Elgort, Noah Cyrus, Lauren Jauregui, Bella Thorne, Maya Hawke, Adele, Little Mix, Sam Smith, and more. Your ears they will be more than happy with so much new music!