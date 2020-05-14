George Miller confirms prequel Furious without Charlize Theron – Spoiler Time

Despite the great work of Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Roadthe director George Miller has confirmed that is developing a prequel centered on the character of Imperator Furious no actress in south africa.

In an interview with the New York Times, Miller unveiled this information on the fifth anniversary of the fourth film Mad Max that was starring Tom Hardy. Currently the director is in search of an actress in her 20s that is able to interpret the role. Recall that two months ago it was rumored could be Anya Taylor-Joy.