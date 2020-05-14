Genie in a bottle: The song of Christina Aguilera that was published for more than half his life | Music

The June 22, 1999 Christina Aguilera he captivated the lists of all the world with Genie in a bottle. A true hymn in generations to muchxs young people that today, 20 years later, held more than half a lifetime of successes of one of the princesses of the pop.

Few artists in the history of music can boast of having conquered half the world just accomplished the age of majority.

The figures of Genie in a bottle are absolutely spectacular: more than 7 million copies sold worldwide and platinum in the united States.

“Today makes 20 years since Genie in a bottle was posted, and I have all sorts of emotions. Only 18 years old, I remember arriving in Japan and seeing that they had reached number 1 in the Billboard charts and I felt so grateful and happy because you loved it as much as me. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you for riding with me all these years. My fighters, I love them! Kisses very happy and grateful” wrote the solo in their social networks.

In an era in which the majority of the public considered Madonna the Queen of Pop and Britney Spears its successor, the princess of Pop, Christina Aguilera managed to put in doubt that hereditary title by filing his candidacy with songs like this.

The hit came shortly before its debut album with the swept. That album was called Christina Aguilera and saw the light in August of 1999.

For that Genie in a bottle had a bigger tour in the Latin market, Christina Aguilera had no qualms about burning it in Spanish, demonstrating the ability to sing fluently in a language that was not foreign by the ancestry of Latin american origin.

Genius trapped would arrive in the year 2000, and curiously, the soloist would return to the Spanish 20 years later with his next musical project.

During his residency in Las Vegas, specifically, during the presentation of the theme, Desnúdate, the pop star wanted to reward to all your audience with information that many had long been demanding. “Let us not forget: my Latin album is coming!”.

He has spent more than half his life for Christina Aguilera since Genie in a bottle, and during that time the interpreter has experienced ups and downs of music, a rest period for your maternity leave, a return music and art to the height of a diva in Las Vegas.

It may be that the genius of the bottle will still be some desire by grant…