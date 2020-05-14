Emotional tribute to Sarah Michelle Gellar Buffy for its 20th anniversary

MADRID, 11 Mar. (CulturaOcio) –

It’s been 20 years since she appeared for the first time Buffy Summers in the television. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the young hunter of supernatural creatures, rose to fame thanks to his participation in the series, and has not wanted to miss the birthday of the fiction that so good moments we have been given.

In your account of Instagram the actress has posted a picture of a day of shooting that has been accompanied with a long and emotional text. “20 years ago today, I had the great privilege of bring Buffy to your televisions for the first time“he begins by saying Michelle Gellar.

“Although we knew the potential of the series, I think none of us saw the long-term impact that would be the series. As an actor, you hope to leave a mark in that character and you hope it will be rememberedbut with Buffy I have a lot more”, continues to share.

Sarah Michelle Gellar do not forget Gail Berman, Joss Whedon and his co-stars, nor forget the main responsible of that Buffy Vampire Slayer it is becoming one of the series with more success, and has gone on to be television history.

“Thanks to all of you, the fans. We did this series for you, and your support has kept the series beyond the seven years that it lasted. What are ye all. And remember… ‘If there is an apocalypse, call me’“she ended up saying the actress.

20 years ago today, I had the greatest privilege to bring Buffy to your tv screens for the first time. It was a long and challenging road to get there. First the movie, then a passed over pilot presentation, and eventually to the mid season time slot on a little known network. That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could. While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have. As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She’s a feminist challenge to the gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one. Thank you to Gail Berman for always believing there was a show in that movie. Thank you to Joss Whedon, for trusting me to give life to one of the greatest female characters ever created. Thank you to David, for always being my Angel. Thank you to James for understanding that while Buffy and Spike may have been love/hate, I have nothing but love for you. Alyson, as any woman knows, you are nothing without the love and support of great female friends, so thank you for being that. Michelle, you will always hold to key to my heart. Thank you to all the incredible actors for seven seasons of amazing performances. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the incredible crew that worked tirelessly (and also really tired) to bring this show to life. And lastly, but most importantly thank you to all of you, the fans. We made this show for you, and your unwavering support have kept this show going long past our seven years. You are everything. And always remember…”if the apocalypse comes, beep me” #buffyslays20 A publication shared Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) the 10 Mar 2017 to(s) 9:20 PST

THE SUCCESS OF BUFFY

Buffy Vampire Slayercreated by Joss Whedon (Toy Story, The Avengers), started his career in television in 1997 and remained on the air until may of 2003.

The plot of the series revolves around Buffy Summers (Gellar), the latest ‘hunter’, chosen to be fight against the vampires, demons and other forces of darkness after the death of his predecessor.

Like the rest of the slayers, Buffy has a Watcherthat instruct, guide and train. In addition, with a large group of friendsknown as scoobies, you help save the city.