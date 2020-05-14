Elle Fanning of Maleficent on Instagram looks fashion trends to 2020 ideal for summer | Angelina Jolie | Hollywood | Outfits | photo gallery | Fashion-and-beauty

Elle Fanning not only is conquering the film industry with his performances, but also the field of fashion to become an It girl who dazzles on the red carpet with their looks. Just remember the beautiful dresses taken out of a fairy tale that she wore for the premieres of the movie “Maleficent 2”.

But on this occasion we will use it as an inspiring muse to create costumes of summer, because on more than one occasion we have seen to use several of the trends that are coming back for this season of heat.

Definitely, Elle has taken as the gateway to the streets to show different styles to be comfortable and cool during the days of intense heat, as we see our summer is coming with force.

From skirts to jeans to dresses baggy, neutral color, shoe platform, between other items are used by the beautiful actress to feel free when walking.

For example, the skirt’s jean is a garment noventera that we have already seen use either with blouses with ruffles or a top-striped, but if you want to know more about their outfits summer you can check out our gallery where we will explain to you more.