Elle Fanning faints during dinner in Cannes

Elle Fanning Photo: EFE

Elle Fanning caused a shock to the attendees at the dinner held for the trophy Chopard at Cannesafter losing briefly the knowledge

According to Variety the moment happened when the delegate of the festival, Thierry Fremaux, presented by actor Francois Civil took to the stage when the actress Malificent fell into a chair nearby, Dakota Fanning attended the actress before the arrival of security personnel who took it to the service provider

Elle Fannig is part of the jury this year which is chaired by the mexican director Alejandro G. Iñárritu; The festival kicked off last may 14 and will have its closing on the 25th