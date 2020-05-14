Elle Fanning: 10 films that show their beauty and talent

Elle Fanning it is one of the great promises of Hollywood that has seen him grow his career so meteoric. Its freshness and vitality fill the screen and placed as one of the actresses most valued in the industry.

He was born on the April 9, 1998 in Georgia, united States. The first time that he was in front of a movie camera, was at the age of two years, in the tape I am Sam, in which she played the younger version of her sister Dakota Fanning, who is four years older than Elle.

This girl, his 21 years of ageaccount , you already have an outstanding track record that anyone would want. Even, there are those who point out that he has excelled more than her sister Dakota.

Just release the tape Teen Spirit and the next project that we will be able to see it will be in October, when it debuts the sequel Maleficentin the that gives life to the princess Aurora. In this story you will explore the complex relationship between the fairy with horns and the future queen, as he will have to form new alliances to confront new adversaries in their struggle to preserve peace in the kingdom.

So, to celebrate the birthday of Elle Fanningin 10.mx we did a count of 10 of his best movies… oh, not you miss!

1. Somewhere, in a corner of the heart (2010)

Johnny Marco is an actor of great prestige who leads a life of excess, but his life changes completely when you have to take care of his 11-year old daughter, the fruit of a marriage that did not work.

2. Super 8 (2011)

In this tape, Elle gives life to Alice, whose group of friends are shooting a zombie movie in Super 8, when they are witnesses of how a truck crashes into a goods train, causing a terrible accident. Since then they started to do happen very strange things in the village.

3. Ginger & Rosa (2012)

They are two inseparable friends who live in the London of the sixties. They are rebels and they dream to be independent, so they are politically active and are starting to discover their sexuality. But their friendship is compromised by the uncertainty generated by the Cold War and when the father of Ginger (Elle) starts to be too affective with Pink.

4. Maleficent (2014)

We all know the story of Sleeping Beauty, the princess who by a spell of the witch Maleficent, falls into a deep sleep. Elle plays princess Aurora, but in this story, the story of the “wicked” witch.

5. Getting to know Ray (2015)

This is one of your roles more radical, physically speaking, because it gives life to Ray, a teenager who wants to undergo a sex change operation. Next to your mother and your grandmother, must confront their identities and work as a family to accept what goes on in the head and body of Ray.

6. The devil neon (2016)

Jesse (Elle) is a girl who comes to Los Angeles with one goal in mind: to become a model. However, soon you will be trapped in a dangerous world full of jealousy and envy in which the models are ready to anything to succeed on the runways.

7. Mary Shelley (2017)

This woman is famous for being the creator of Frankestein. In the story we see Mary (Elle), as a teenager, dreaming that one day he meets the poet Percy Shelley, with whom he begins a romantic relationship marked by passion and tragedy, which will propel it to write his masterpiece.

8. The Seducer (2017)

The story is set in 1864, during the american civil war. Elle gives life to Alice, who is at a girls ‘ school in Virginia, which is altered by the arrival of a confederate soldier lying wounded.

9. How to fall in love with a girl punk (2017)

A rocker punk teenager named Enn, and his two friends sneak into a party where you know some girls quite strange. Enn falls in love with bella Zan (Elle), a rebellious young man who, literally, is not of this planet.

10. Teen Spirit (2018)

In this tape, She plays Violet, an English girl introvert who dreams of becoming a pop star, which would help you to get away from his family. Finally enrolls in a singing contest that will test their ambition, talent and integrity.

With information of dodge flying tomatoes, Frames, Sensacine and Film Affinity

