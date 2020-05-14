Education unions and government meet to imminent return to the activity

Teachers seeking educational policies for students who have a deficit in approach to the virtual contents.

In the afternoon of this Thursday, hosting a bipartisan between the codicen and the guilds of education to discuss the return to classes in urban schools.

The Uruguayan teachers union, spoke out against the advertisements that are handled are through media and not the national government.

Elbia Pereira, general secretary of the guild, said to 970 News one of the obstacles to the restart of classes is social distancing. “In a classroom has 30 students is unthinkable.”

One of the explanations that will be conducted at the meeting is the implementation of educational policies for those students who have a backlog to get closer to the virtual contents.

Photo: Gaston Britos/ focouy