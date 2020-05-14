Discovering Milla Jovovich on a private journey through Europe

Aboard the new Toyota C-HR, we chatted with the actress in the fashion, beauty, fitness…





This is the story of a travel unforgettable. A travel half-hour without leaving the City in london we traveled through five european capitals, and were protagonists of scenes only… A travel she, Milla Jovovich, run gently the steering wheel of the car while charlbamos of fashion, cosmetics, family… A travel different, almost a dream…

Our first stop is Berlin, has after dark, in the German capital and its monuments are precious, enlightened. From the windows of the new Toyota C-HRa crossover hbrido, we see dresses of a thousand colors. Then, as we walk the streets of the city without stopping, I ask him to Milla Jovovich for your best trip. “I have always loved road trips. When I was a small child, traveling with my parents, conducamos from Los Angeles to Sacramento, to visit family or friends. Later, with my husband, and also I have done this type of travelling in the car. To my daughters I’ve told the best stories of these experiences“.

The actress and model est married with Paul W. S. Andersondirector of the Resident Evil series that she stars in. Next to l has two daughters, Ever Gabo (almost 10 years) and Dashiel Edan (in April to serve two years). Few celebrities share your family life as she. While it lets you cross Berlin and drive your Toyota C-HR course to Miln, speaks to me of their last trip together. “In November we started by Asia, the tour of presentation of the sixth installment of Resident Evil. Tena ahead three weeks away from home, and I could not leave my daughters alone as we take them with us. We traveled to Tokyo and Hong Kong. Although it was a very long trip to them I love these experiences, grow and enjoy with them, and that is very important“.

In the Italian city we are greeted by a cloud of photographers. She poses with ease and leads me to the studio of a photographer. All, there is no better scenario, I do not hesitate to ask, after having studied almost to consciousness, his account of Instagram (@millajovovich), what is the secret of the selfie perfect. Pulls out his smartphonemoves securely between the bulbs and shoots. “The light is essential. The woman ms beautiful and amazing can come out horrible if you do not illuminate well“.

There is No time to lose. Still have to walk three city ms. Back on board the stylish, urban and edgy C-HRtraveled to Paris. The city and our car brimming with style. All we are waiting for a visit to the casino. There will be lucky? What invertira Milla Jovovich your prize? A trip? “It may be that a getaway romntica with my husband to northern California. All I know a beautiful boutique hotel with views of the ocean“. Perhaps some superpower? “If I could choose, without a doubt elegira the teletransportacin. Be in THE and the time after in Tokyo, my favorite place in the world, it will be great“. Or can that somewhat more earthly, like a whim… Then what seala, carries with it one of the most precious accessories fashionista: a bag vintage XL Chanel red color. “Also I keep as a treasure a few pieces of clothing of Hedi Slimane for Saint Laurent, and I loved what became the French firm“.

I am crazy about fashion, although he confesses that being a mother does not have much time to fix what you would like. “The stilettos I leave for work-related travel. In THE, at home, my “uniform” they are boyfriend jeans, jersey and shoes male. I always try to give a feminine touch to all my outfits“.

You’ve pointed to the fashion of the sneakers? “No! Sneakers ever, just to train“.

Haba ledo a lot about the predisposition of Milla Jovovich, a predisposition privileged thanks to which it does not cost you to keep your tipazo. But it seems that it is not so easy, you Train a lot? How do you take care of yourself? “I train every day, an hour, I do my cardio exercises… And at home we take many smoothies. We put all kinds of fruits and vegetables, as also with my daughters to take them without complaining“.

Back in the car, on the way from Barcelona, I can’t shake of the head, the familiar image of a Mile. Madrugadora, preparing breakfast, and I wonder if you like to cook and what be your specialty. “I love to cook. I have three recipes foolproof, the jamn stew with judas, the ossobuco (in case they call him awesome oral) and the pasta, which is prepared personally“.

Back in London, we cobijamos in a classic pub. The watch, after our trip, your skin is flawless. What will be your best beauty tips? “Sleep, sleep a lot. When you are mothers moreover it is a luxury and if you don’t get it, after a bad night, get yourself a good eye drops to make your eyes not reflect fatigue“. And, if we need a little help extra… “I love the cosmetics KoreanI use a compact foundation from Hera. Also I always carry around a bar of Tom Ford for lips and cheeks. And, of course, my hair: I love the texturizadoresmy favorite is the Oribe, and apply it always on the raz“.

Our journey comes to an end. The music sounds right in the next room. We have been protagonists of an amazing theater experience immersive, bean not nothing prepared, but everything was coordinated to the last detail. Everything flows aboard the Toyota C-HR, the music, the details of design, the tour on the road… And all, with the best master of ceremonies possible.