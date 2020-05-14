Dakota and Elle Fanning took the hair accessories that you can recreate for just a few pesos

From the day one of the Cannes Film Festival, Elle Fanning took control of the 72nd edition of this event. In all her appearances has given what to talk about for good reasons. Has worn outfits of impact, and jewelry spectacular both on the red carpet as in the photocalls, and not to mention the accessories that you have used. In a week has been shown to be an authority in accessories for hair. In addition, it is important to mention this year the young actress is not only looking like a guest but as part of the jury.

For the dinner the trophy Chopard, which took place last night, Elle wore a dress strapless in color nude with embroidered flowers signed by Prada accompanied by a spectacular diamond necklace, and jewels by Chopard.

For her beauty look, she opted for a makeup in neutral tones with cat eye black and lipstick nude, but it is his hair-look at where we have to pay attention, he used a media queue with a party side accesorizó with a simple ribbon sky blue color. So if you want to recreate your hairstyle, what you can do for a few pesos.

For the same dinner, his older sister, Dakota Fanning we were also surprised with an attachment for a hair more sophisticated than that of Elle, but also worthy of being recreated. The actress wore a wreath that was complemented perfectly by the rose dress with a bow and sequins color signed by Rodarte I was wearing. Accesorizó her look with dangling earrings and a bracelet of bright Chopard.

In this way, the sisters Fanning checked that a good dress and jewels of the impact spectacular can be complemented perfectly with hair accessories simple and accessible.

During the event, unfortunately Elle Fanning suffered a fainting. The actress explained via Instagram that it was because the dress was tight and that he was “in those days of the month.”