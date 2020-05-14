Dakota and Elle Fanning received a terrible news

The sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning received the terrible news that any child could affect you. People magazine in the united States reported that their parents, Steven Fanningformer baseball player and Heather Joy Arrington, former player of tennis, have decided to end their marriage after 25 years of marriage.

According to the document of divorce, the cause of the separation was due to irreconcilable differences, that makes it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife. Although just made public the divorce, the parents of the girls had already reached an agreement to end in the best possible way.

What’s most sad is that all this happened while Dakota and Elle were working. Dakota, was in Hong Kong, and Elle had just star in a campaign for a firm of Italian fashion and also finished filming Maleficent 2.

Your parents divorce will always be a very difficult situation, no matter how old you are and whether you live or not with them, so surely the sisters Fanning are going really bad. So far they have not made any comment on the separation. The first time that their parents talked about a divorce was two years ago, it wasn’t because they worked on their problems, but this time it seems that there was no solution.