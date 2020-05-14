Coronavirus Test Used By Donald Trump And White House Staff Is Apparently Unreliable

One of NYU Langone Health, the study suggests that the Abbott Laboratories fast coronavirus test used by Donald Trump and his staff of the White House is unreliable and creates a false-positive in almost half of all cases, the Raw Story informed.

According to the study, the test created a false negative in approximately one third of the time when you use a cotton swab nasal for the collection of samples and the 48 percent of the time when you use a dry applicator — the procedure recommended by the company.

As reported Forbes, “point of care” tests such as that provided by Abbott Laboratories, that offers results in less than 13 minutes — used to increase testing in the united States as the country is facing the rapid spread COVID-19 virus. In particular, countries that have successfully flattened your coronavirus of the curve have been used the mass of the test track and isolate infected people.

“The fact that you lose positive samples in patients admitted to the hospital with a clinical picture of COVID19 makes this technology unacceptable in our clinic,” the study reads.

The news comes after in the wake of a new policy that requires Trump and his staff to wear masks. The plan was implemented after employees near Trump and Vice-president Mike Pence, tested positive for the COVID-19.

As noted the Raw Storythe study is not yet peer-reviewed, and Abbott Laboratories shed doubts on the results, suggesting that it is not clear if the samples were properly collected.

Scott Stoffel, a spokesman for the company, says the report of the false-negative rate of the test is 0.02 percent and the allegations that the University of Detroit study found that the test is 98 percent accurate.

As reported by the Chicago Business JournalAbbott Laboratories recently received an emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its new “Alinity m” of the test, which you can supposedly process of 1,080 coronavirus tests in 24 hours.

Robert Ford, president and chief executive of Abbott, issued a press release in the new examination of the implementation and its importance in the midst of the pandemic.

“Molecular laboratory tests play a fundamental role in the detection of the virus of Covid-19. As a leader in diagnostics, we are pushing forward to develop high-performing testing across our platforms to help fight this pandemic.”

The company is reportedly working to install the instrument in hospitals and health systems across the country.

According to a study from Harvard University, 41 states currently fall short of sufficient evidence necessary to safely and securely open up their economies.