Confirm appearance of Lockheed in The New Mutants

Lockheed, the small dragon that was the mascot of Kitty Pryde in the X-Men of the eighties, will have an appearance of The New Mutantsthe last film with Marvel characters by Fox, which occurred just before the purchase of the study at the hands of Disney.

Since the release of the first trailers was left to see a stuffed animal of Lockheed in the hands of Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy), and we all thought that his appearance would be limited to the odd reference. But, in the trailer most recent, was to see something very similar to Lockheed to support Illyana.

Now, the very director of the film, Josh Boone, confirmed that the character that was seen in the trailer itself is Lockheed:

“You see a little of him (Lockheed) there ( in the trailer). I will not say much more, but I was satisfied how what we brought to this world and what looked like part of the story of Illyana,” said Boone.

In the comics, the origin of Lockheed is linked to Illyana Rasputin (aka Magik), because his first appearance happened in a fairy tale that Kitty Pryde told the sister of Colossus, and after that Illyana came back turned into a teenager after being locked up in Limbo, he became a roommate of Kitty, becoming very attached to the little dragon. So that is not at all unlikely that what we see with Lockheed in the film.