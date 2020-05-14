Christina Aguilera what a blind again?

United STATES, New York. – The american singer, Christina Aguilera, has been on the cusp of the media, since their incursion into the house he saw arise from their vocal talents and dance, Disney. But not all the attention has been focused on its award-winning attitude vocal. On the contrary, it has been the blink in the measure of their body size, which has focused in the center of the criticism in the entertainment industry.

Aguilera, who has revolutionized the world of pop, has achieved a well-deserved recognition since the release of her single “Genie In A Bottle” -which also featured his Latin version – and has taken advantage of this event to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of his musical career as a soloist. For this reason, has decided to share a snapshot on his official Instagram, in which the main comments of his followers were focused on the figure that the artist has returned to get from their last remarkable weight gain in 2015.

“I can’t believe that today is the 20-year anniversary of my career”, said the interpreter, “Fighter”, who has become depressed by strong criticism during the last 10 years of his musical career. These accusations have been refrendas to the alleged disability that Aguilera has had to retain a lanky figure as that of its inception.

This situation forced the well-known blonde -eight years ago – back to highlight in the media that during a significant part of her teenage years she was forced to suffer “attacks of anorexia nervosa”. In addition, he indicated that one of the factors that triggered your “metabolic imbalance has been on the problems with alcohol that I overcame the separation from my husband,” said the interpreter, “Come with me”.

Christina Aguilera year 2018. Courtesy: Social Networks.

However, after having gone through a rehabilitation process to prevent excessive consumption of alcohol, today is Aguilera who has expressed an interview during the celebration of the D24 that “I am comfortable in these moments of my life”, and that he had lost “more than 20 kilograms during the past few months”, a fact that can be contrasted with the clothing that you have selected the artist in his most recent publications in their official social networks.