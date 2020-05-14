Christina Aguilera wanted to sing in a bar but he was not allowed to because no one acknowledged it

Go anecdote takes Christina Aguilera last Friday in New Orleans. The singer was there to perform with their new american tour, and lived a moment of the most uncomfortable. And is that the night before his concert, went to a bar and wanted to sing, but as didn’t recognize told her not to and she was left with a face of box. And there’s a video that shows exactly this situation.

Christina Aguilera is immersed in his tour ‘Liberation Tour’ that travels only, for the moment, the united States. His return, after several years away from the music, it was most expected, especially by their fans.













From September until the end of this month, the artist travels around the north american country. The past Saturday, it was the turn of dand New Orleans. Christina arrived a day before to this city in the southeast, and that same night decided to go for a ride. Thus, she came to a bar that was acting a live band and ended up starring in a curious situation.

Because Christina Aguilera it occurred to him that it could join the band and sing with them, so they proposed it. What I never imagined was the response that would receive. And it is said that they did not want that took to the stage next to them. A witness recorded the uncomfortable moment in which the singer receives the negative and with a face of shock and disbelief he said to them a couple of times, “okay”, and walked away.











That video, of course, ended up in the social networks and went viral quickly. In addition, Christina had what happened during his concert Friday in New Orleans. Shortly after, one of the members of the group that played in the bar saw him and was blown away with what had happened.

That’s why, through the medium of an american, apologized to the singer: “sorry Christina, just didn’t recognize you Not recognise her because he had a hat over his eyes and a jersey. Has not been presented. I asked her if she wanted to dance and said that he wanted to sing. I started to play the beginning riff of the song ‘No No No’ of Bob Marley, but then his bodyguard took her from the stage and went”.







