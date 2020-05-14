Christina Aguilera: “This is cooler than a Grammy”

USA, Los Angeles.- The former girl Disney

Christina Aguilera was honored as a Disney legend. After several

years of artistic career, the singer of 38 years, accepted the award during the

Exposure D23 Disney on Friday, August 23rd at the Convention Center

in Anaheim, California.

During the event, the singer

american amazed all the attendees to interpret “Reflections”, which

he was part of the soundtrack of the Disney movie “Mulan”, the single that sang

his 17 years. At the end of his presentation, Aguilera showed excited between

applause and standing ovations.

“This is much cooler than a Grammy, I just have to say it! This is tremendous. You don’t understand. I may be the best Disney fanatic. I don’t know. I know that it is a great competition in this room…”, Christina said while he was on stage.

She added, “thank you very much for this

incredible honor. I love this. This is so special, I’m shaking… I

been holding back tears all day.” Let us remember that the us gave

the first steps in his artistic Club Disney together with the Princess of Pop Britney

Spears and Justin Timberlake, who today continue his career.