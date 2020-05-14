Christina Aguilera presents residency in Las Vegas with a lot of erotica | Music

This Friday, may 31st Christina Aguilera premieres residence in Las Vegas. Be at the Theatre Zappos at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is offering their show The Xperience with the ensures that are located in “fun mode”.

And yes, view the photos you’ve shared to present this new project, it is clear that he is eager to have fun. They are the work of the fashion photographer Elle Von Unwerth, with whom he coincided in the time of Back to basics. Begins a new stage that has little to do with his latest album, Liberation, which was published last year.

“Liberation it was a moment more serious in my life in which I had to take the things out of the chest and explore about it. Las Vegas has come at the perfect time because now I’m in fun mode,” says in an interview with Galore.

This publication has made with her a photo session that leaves the Christina Aguilera of the time of Dirty as the most innocent of all. Yes, it has pulled eroticism and there is more to see the pictures to realize that it is betting big. “Mom has wanted to play” I wrote next to any of these images.

And is that, it seems he is in a good moment now that goes back to the music after you have spent a lot of time focused on the television. Was coach for six seasons, from The voice and it seems that you do not have good memory.

“I’m wetting the feet, leaving this sterile television to which I belonged. He was unhappy, and I’m looking forward to going back to my roots with what I do best, with my art, doing what I love to do, create and have a purpose and a meaning”, he claimed.

Is ready to enjoy this new stage in which, in addition, you do not have to give up their role of mother, something crucial for her. “I am excited because Las Vegas gives me the opportunity not to be very far from home,” admitted, “I can juggle with the kids. If you know me, you already know that I don’t like that my children are with a babysitter 90% of the time”, he added.

The singer is married to Matthew Rutler and has two children, Summer Rainfour years and Maxeleven. “For me it is important to put them to bed and be with them in the morning if I have to go to work. The case is that I want to have those moments and specific days to be with them. I just got back from Disney where I had fun with my family. Those things are important”, he explained.

A facet of mother delivered which contrasts with the image of sexy and frivolous of this session of photos, we assume that it will be in line with their new show. “It is truly an experience for the five senses. There are certain things that you can touch throughout the show and things that come from the ceiling”, was, “I don’t want to reveal too much but we wanted to give an experience truly immersive, so that you can feel it completely.”

Has a clear objective with this new show: “I Wish to inspire all the senses to recharge and enables people to feel their inner child”.