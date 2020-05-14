Christina Aguilera is sexier than ever with a deep neckline that leaves little to the imagination

38 year-old, the singer shows a body of impact and maintains his incredible talent
The iconic singer has spent during his many years of career by various physical transformations arising from the ups and downs of weight, the more strong as result of their pregnancies; however, in each transformation has maintained the beauty and charm that both characterize it.
At present, Christina Aguilera is traveling the world with his X Tourwith the which was launched recently in Mexico, going crazy to all the fans that had spent years waiting to see her there again.
My love for you Mexico will never die. You fill me with such joy and inspire me to continue making music that speaks true to my roots. Thank you for fueling me with your fire from Monterrey to Mexico City. Thank you as well to my amazing team, band, dancers, crew and everyone who make #TheXTour possible. For all of us, it was so special to be here and share this experience with you! 🔥🔥🙌❤️👊💥 My love for you, Mexico, will never die. I am filled with so much joy and I get inspired to keep making music true to my roots. Thank you for feeding me with your fire from Monterrey to Mexico City. Thanks also to my incredible team, a group of singers, dancers and all who make it possible #TheXTour. For all of us, it was very special to be here and share this experience with you! ❤️
Now, the interpreter has gone crazy also Instagram the show is a sensual photo in which lets see more beautiful than ever wearing a dress, the orange color that stands out, with its deep and revealing necklineeach one of its well-worked curves.
There is No doubt that Aguilera is, 38 years ago, in his best momentand that has not let the years pass without improvement both personally and professionally.