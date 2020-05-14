Christina Aguilera is sexier than ever with a deep neckline that leaves little to the imagination

38 year-old, the singer shows a body of impact and maintains his incredible talent

The iconic singer has spent during his many years of career by various physical transformations arising from the ups and downs of weight, the more strong as result of their pregnancies; however, in each transformation has maintained the beauty and charm that both characterize it.

At present, Christina Aguilera is traveling the world with his X Tourwith the which was launched recently in Mexico, going crazy to all the fans that had spent years waiting to see her there again.

Now, the interpreter has gone crazy also Instagram the show is a sensual photo in which lets see more beautiful than ever wearing a dress, the orange color that stands out, with its deep and revealing necklineeach one of its well-worked curves.

There is No doubt that Aguilera is, 38 years ago, in his best momentand that has not let the years pass without improvement both personally and professionally.