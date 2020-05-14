Christina Aguilera hits look braless on Instagram

The singer Christina Aguilera dazzled on Monday Instagramwhen posting a series of pictures.

Dismissed the 2018 to pose just covered by a huge coat pink. Your look braless it was completed by a pair of red boots that reached to the thigh.

Christina Aguilera had her hair blond, curly, short and full of glitter. He painted his lips of deep red and posed in front of the camera with a deep look.

We recommend

The actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 46 year old, bragged about it on social networks your slender figure

The star performed at the New Year’s party in Times Square, New York. Aired live by ABC and YouTube. In the celebration also participated Snoop Dogg and Sting.

In their social networks, Aguilera released a video for to thank their fans the company gave back in 2018: “What a year it’s so busy and unforgettable, it was transformer: thanks to those who have been a part of my journey to reconnect with many fans and faces I had not seen in a long time… I look forward to what we will do together in 2019,” he wrote.

The tabloid Daily Mail he points out that Christina Aguilera will celebrate the birthday number 11 of their son Max Liron this January with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman, who divorced in 2011 after five years of marriage.

2019 pint to be a spectacular year in the career of the singer. She will compete in the awards Grammy in the category Best Pop Duo with “Fall In Line” who plays next to Demi Lovato.

Face: “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (by Backstreet Boys), “‘S Wonderful” (for Tony Bennett and Diana Krall ), “Shallow” (by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), “Girls Like You” (by Maroon 5 with Cardi B), “Say Something” (by Justin Timberlake with Chris Stapleton) and “The Middle” (by Zedd, Maren Morris and Gray).

The 61st annual ceremony of the Grammy awards will be issued February 10. Look in our gallery best looks of Christina Aguilerto.

Don’t miss out