Christina Aguilera had a surprise appearance at the D23 and sang the theme from “Mulan” that made her famous Famous

Christina Aguilera it was part of the surprise of the opening ceremony of the D23 Expo, a biennial convention for Disney fans.

The american singer was amazed to all the audience after interpreting “Reflections” from the Disney movie “Mulan”, their first single when she was 17 years old.

At the end of her presentation, Christina Aguilera showed excited then the present will agradecieran with a loud applause.

Aguilera returned to the stage later to give a speech after being chosen as a Disney legend, and cried out of happiness when he approached the podium.

“Wow, this is much cooler than a Grammy, I just have to say it!”, remarked Aguilera while the room is cheering.

“Thank You, Bob Iger. This is tremendous. You don’t understand, I can be the best Disney fanatic. I don’t know. I know that it is a great competition in this room, but …”, he added between laughter, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Oh my God. I have a speech but I want to throw it away because, my God, she said as the room laughed. “Thank you so much for this incredible honor. I love this. This is so special, I’m shaking. I’ve been holding back tears all day,” added.

Aguilera, 38, was one of the 12 famous faces honored at the ceremony, including Robert Downey, Jr., Robin Roberts and more.

It is worth mentioning that the american artist began his career as one of the members of the Club Disney next to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake and he got his first record contract and then to interpret the theme of the animated film “Mulan”.