Christina Aguilera celebrated the civil marriage equality in Ecuador

The night of Thursday 13 June 2019 the singer american– ecuadorian Christina Aguilera were joined to those who celebrate the approval in Ecuador the civil marriage equal.

Past 20:00, @Viniceo wrote to the singer on Twitter that “the gay marriage has just been approved in Ecuador. “The impact of the beautiful is real!”.

Christina Aguilera answered in less than 10 minutes: “Love it!!!”, followed by a smiley face, rainbow, world-wide symbol of the struggle for the rights of the community Lgbti.

On the afternoon of Wednesday 12 June 2019, the Constitutional court of Ecuador determined that the Advisory Opinion issued by the inter-American Court of Human Rights on November 24, 2017, and released January 9, 2018 “is an authentic interpretation and binding of the American convention on Human Rightsthat is part of the block of constitutionality to recognize rights, or to determine the scope of rights in Ecuador”.

So prays in the sentence 84 pages received on Thursday, June 14, 2019, the parties to the proceedings, after the query made by the Court of Justice of Pichincha to the Constitutional, on the validity of the Advisory Opinion, in front of the demands of Efrain Soria and Javier Benalcázar and Ruben Salazar and Carlos Verdesoto, so that the Civil registry of ecuador enroll your marriages.

The ruling of the Constitutional Court ruled that the Court of Justice of Pichincha “interpret the regulatory system in the light of this judgment and order the Civil Registry to register the marriage of the accionantes, every time it is not necessary to have a constitutional reform article 67 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ecuador. Neither are necessary, previous reforms, for the particular case”.

After the favorable decision of the Constitutional Court about the civil marriage equal, representatives of organizations lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex (Lgbti) held the night of June 12 in the Plaza Fochtourist area of Quito, capital of Ecuador.

The inter-American Court of Human Rights pointed out in its Advisory Opinion of 2017 “for ensure the rights of the couples the same-sex it is not necessary to the creation of new legal concepts… to Extend the existing institutions to the pairs composed by persons of the same sex -including marriage-in accordance with the principle pro person… it would be the most simple and effective way to ensure the rights derived from the bond between couples of the same sex”.