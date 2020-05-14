Christina Aguilera announces her first european tour in 13 years

Christina Aguilera has given a joy to their fans this Monday. The singer wanted to surprise you with the announcement that he is finalizing a european tour for the next few months. A story that has been applauded by its followers, because it is the first european visit of Aguilera in thirteen years. The fans have not been slow in asking for more details.

The tour, which will be name The X-Perience, will kick off the coming month of July, being Paris the first city that you will visit on day 4. We will continue to Antwerp, Amsterdam, Berlin, Stuttgart, Pori (Finland), St. Petersburg and Moscow.













The Spanish fans have asked the artist through the networks to rethink the possibility of visiting the country. A proposal that has not yet received a response, but that seems to complicated so settled that they are already dates.

But there is more. After this journey around the old continent, the artist will return in November to Ireland and the United Kingdom to conclude her show. So take your show on the 5th of November in the 3arena, Dublin, on the 7th of November at the SSE Hydro Glasgow, on the 9th at the SSE Wembley Arena in London, on the 12th in Manchester, and the 14th of November at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

The followers who wish have more information about it on the official website of the artist, where you can also get the tickets soon.





