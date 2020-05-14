Christina Aguilera and the sad story of his failed marriage with his best friend Shows International

Christina Aguilera it is one of the pop singers who achieved great popularity in the early 2000’s thanks to their songs “Genie in a Bottle”, “What a Girl Wanst” and “come on over baby”, which reached number on the Billboard. It has certainly been one of the artists that has enjoyed much success in his short 21 years and he thought that in love as well would be successful, however, it was not so.

The actress also enjoyed the fame, and for those years he met Jordan Bratman with whom I immediately had a strong chemistry and they became very close to become best friends, but as time went on, the love started to grow between them.

After two years of relationship, the couple decided to commit in February of 2005. Nine months later, Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman they were married in a romantic wedding had 125 guests and the celebrations were suspicious about three days.

Everything was rosy in their marriage, but the singer of origin ecuadorian never imagined that happiness would last only a year, little by little, the relationship was declining and the couple felt that there was no solution, but despite this, they decided to have a baby.

It is well known that Christina Aguilera he lived a bad childhood, because his father mistreated his mother, and she always wanted to escape from that situation, so that the singer did not want to repeat the same story, but without realizing it, that was what happened.

Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman were together from 2001 (Photo: Hello)

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE MARRIAGE OF CHRISTINA AGUILERA AND JORDAN BRATMAN?

Christina Aguilera said that the first year after the birth of Max, everything was great. Jordan was very attentive with her and the small, but then they started to live many moments of disconnection and this was gradually desquebrajando your marriage.

Despite this, the singer decided to save your marriage and cling to the idea of a happy family for her son, but this decidión was the worst as it took, because at the same time it was losing her as a woman, as an artist and as a mother because she was not happy.

But 2009 was a year of many changes for the artist. Christina Aguilera was the protagonist of the film “Burlesque”, and while shooting this film, he met Matthew Rutler, a production assistant whom she fell in love and knew that I could not force more of his relationship with Jordan Bratman.

The singer admits that she decided to end her marriage when he saw that he otherwise would give to his son, Max, the same home she had small, a home is tense. “There will preserve them alive to my son in a home filled with tension,” said Christina at the time.

It is as well that after five years of living together, the couple decided to separate on the best terms for the sake of little Max and with the passage of time they have had to learn to endure for the sake of the small and have done so.

Currently, Christina Aguilera she is married to Matthew Rutler, and have been together the small Summer and without a doubt, the singer feels more full than ever, since it enjoys a beautiful marriage and his career remains on track.