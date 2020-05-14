Christina Aguilera, a race to success filled with ups and downs

The american singer Christina Aguilera has had many ups and downs throughout his artistic career and personal life, but has been known to get ahead, and for this reason it has become such a strong woman and an example to follow.

Suffered child abuse

Christina from very small showed his love for the musicbut not everyone was happy. In his childhood he witnessed many family fights and suffered physical abuse from his father Fausto Wagneruntil his mother Shelly Keams decided to leave it. The singer has confessed that the music helped him to overcome his past, the beatings and the abuse that she received made her to be a woman more strong.

It was in the song “Im OK”, from their album “Stripped” where the singer shared in his letter, part of which he lived in his childhood.

Labour exploitation

After the success of their participation in the soundtrack of the movie “Mulan”, signed with RCA Records and recorded his debut album, “Christina Aguilera” of which sold over 12 million copies. But it was years later that the singer confessed that he lived a labour exploitation in that they did work on the brink of collapse. Came to have sore throat and so had to sing. It has also indicated that it was one of the moments where they initiated their power problems, the pressed to not gain weight.

Compared always with Britney Spears

Both singers they met during their participation in the Show Mickey Mouse. Always indicated that they were good friends and maintained a good relationship, but the pressure of the media and his fans put them as rivals, comparing your voice, the body, the successes…

It was in their second album “Stripped” where Aguilera decided to take a path a little different to your colleague’s Spears. With a few extra pounds, piercing and black hair, the singer took control of her career and her life.

Motherhood

After a torrid affair with the producer Jordan Bratmanhad his eldest son Jordan, but after five years of a marriage seemingly happy, was destroyed by asking for a divorce and separate to your family, but believed that it was the best because he didn’t want the problems that you had with your husband will affect your child.

Rose considerably in weight and despite the criticism he received for his physique, with his album “Lotus” wanted to send the message that the weight of the people is not a reason to suffer discrimination and taunts.

Now the singer lives happily with his second romantic partner Matthew Rutler with whom he had her second daughter Summer Rainand now, with his latest album “Liberation”, continues to reap successes.

nrv