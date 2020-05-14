Change date of premiere of latest film X-Men

A real headache to have these days, the producers of the latest movie of X-Men. This, because the premiere of delivery was postponed for the fifth time due to the pandemic of the coronavirus that affects the world.

The last date was the 3rd of April. However, this date had to be dismissed, because it was downloaded again.

What, then when?

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new date is set for the August 28, 2020, thus ruling out that it debuts by Disney+ streaming.

The production, which began to be recorded in 2017, will be the original version that was created by the director Josh Boone and is tilted by the side of the horror.

‘The New Mutants‘ features performances by Anya Taylor – Joy, Maisie Williams (Arya in Game of Thrones), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Alice Braga and more.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-NpkLpPKKw(/embed)