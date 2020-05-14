Celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus

Though Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to confirm that they had tested positive in the test coronavirusunfortunately they are not the only ones.

The actress Olga Kurylenko, known for her role as Bond girl in Quantum of Solaceannounced through Instagram who was recently diagnosed COVID-19 after a week of experiencing symptoms mainly include tiredness and fever.

The british actor, Idris Elbaalso published in your account Twitter a message explaining that it was in quarantine after testing positive in the screening test coronavirus.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 Not panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Waiting for the results

Other celebrities, such as Heidi Klum, are still waiting for the results of the test and, in your case, is kept isolated and in a separate room from her husband Tom Kaulitz.

“Like many of you, I have a week without feeling well and, unfortunately, my husband also seems to have fallen ill after returning from his tour”.

“As a precaution, we’re keeping away until you give us the results”explained together with a video in which Tom and she appear giving a kiss through the glass of a window.

“We will overcome this together”

The degree of isolation of each famous depends on the preventive measures of the state in which it resides, but as a member of one of the risk groups, the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger he reminded everyone of their fans the importance of following the new restrictions set forth by the California governor, a position that he held from 2003 until 2011.

“No one can get out to the street, especially those that have 72 years”, he noted. “Stay at home as much as you can, listen to the experts, and ignore the im**is easy. We will overcome this together”. By your side, Ashley Tisdale, publicly thanked the community of Alcoholics Anonymous that has implemented a service streaming to hold your meetings, that you go with your husband Christopher French.

As announced at the end of the week, Orlando Bloom he returned to the united States after canceled the filming of his series Carnival Row in Prague and at that time announced that he had decided to isolate themselves to “do the right thing” not contributing to the spread of this disease.

Lady Gaga I also followed your example and decided not to leave their home after talking with several doctors and scientists.

“I think all of this is reminding many of us what it feels like to be and behave as a human being. It seems to Me very important that we acknowledge that we are and should remain a unique global community”reminded their fans.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photos: Getty Images / Instagram