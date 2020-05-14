Carmen Electra asks for a restraining order against stalker

USA.

The temporary restraining order that a judge had granted him to Carmen Electra a few weeks ago against a stalker expired last July 7, and it is for this reason that, now, the actress wants to get another legal action that will keep you away from her permanently. If so, the man in question, an american named Daniel Lablanc, it would allow you to always get closer to the performer less than 91 meters of distance.

According to has been able to find the portal TMZ, in June, the explosive model will have noticed the continued presence of this individual inside of a car parked in front of his house. It was then, when it would have started to worry and decided to call the police. Upon arrival, the officers took him arrested for allegedly submit to a psychological evaluation.

Always according to documents obtained by the aforementioned means, the obsession of Lablanc by Carmen Electra would come to such a point that he would be convinced that he and the beautiful artist lead a time promised. In fact, a close friend of the individual would have confirmed his anger issues, as well as the anger weening that would prove against anyone trying to make you react and realize that their marriage commitment with the Ohio are just imaginations of yours.

In 2014, the protagonist of ‘The baywatch’ had another encounter is not desired, in that case, with your ex-husband Dennis Rodman, with whom he coincided at a Halloween party in Florida, which she herself had organized. Fearing the reaction of the basketball player retired -that he had not been invited to the event-, Carmen Electra called for more security personnel, on the other hand, were unable to prevent the u.s. asked them for allegedly again marriage.