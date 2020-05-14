Camila Mendes is preparing for his new film ‘Windfall’

After you have finished the recordings of the exitsa series ‘Riverdale‘, Camila Mendes is now ready for a new chapter in his life: ‘Winterfall‘, a new movie where the actress will be the protagonist.

Through your account Instagram, Camila Mendes shared a photo where it appeared next to Jessie T. Usheryour coestrella of the new movie ‘Windfall‘where will be one of the protagonists.

Camila Mendes reported that ‘Windfall‘already began to occur and, judging by your smile, we can intuit that you had a wonderful first day of recording next to Jesse T. Usher. They be construed to Katie and Adam in this new movie.

‘Windfall‘will tell the story of Katie and Adama young couple with many dreams ahead of you that is involved in a criminal investigation. It is still unknown the release date of this moviebut it is expected that very soon will give more details.