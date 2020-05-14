Camila Mendes could appear in the film of Black Widow

Marvel is preparing a film about Black Widow, whose production will begin this summer, but the studio is looking for actresses and actors to interpret new roles together Scarlett Johanssonwho is Natasha Romanoff.

According to That Hashtag Showthere are new roles for characters in the film Black Widow and Camila Mendes is being considered for one of them.

Despite the fact that the process of casting is still in its early stages, there is already a list of actresses considered to interpret one of the secondary roles in the movie.

According to reports, the list of actresses considered for this as yet unknown role are Storm Reid, Isabela Moner, Hannah Quinlivan and Camila Mendes.

On the other hand, Marvel Studios is considering actresses like Emma Watson and Andre Holland to other roles in the Movie Universe of Marvel, Phase 3 will culminate with the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

It is expected that the film Black Widow to be launched at some point in the year 2020as part of Phase 4 of the UCM.