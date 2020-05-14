Camila Mendes and Charles Melton take their relationship to the next step and move in together

Riverdale besides being a great series, has also been the cause of all the great couples of the show is form, such is the case of Camila Mendes and Charles Melton those who have decided to take their relationship a step further to make the suitcases and to move together.

The start of a new life together has been marked by the move, because they were both spotted this past Tuesday, march 26, carrying things Camila through the streets to the apartment Charles in Vancouver.

As might be expected, both wore a casual outfit ready for the job that requires a move, so that both work in a team, while Charles he carried the suitcases, Cami I carried a small purse and drinks of both.

The couple has been together since September last year, and since confirmed their romance through Instagram all in all it has been a journey of love for the actors, because, as we have seen throughout this time, both are in love and this just verifies it.

Camila many times he has spoken about their relationship, arguing that he wants to stay in the most private possible, because, although it revealed the union for which his fans not to fall in speculation, believes that the private life each person should stay as well, so it is very likely that each time we see less detail of the couple.