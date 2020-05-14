Camila Cabello reveals how he really feels about Shawn Mendes

A few months ago Camila Hair do not give any name when he said that it was for the first time really in love, although clearly I was talking about Shawn Mendes, with whom he has been seen publicly on dates and kissing. Do you remember the video that broke the internet how to kiss “really”? Finally, the singer openly revealed how she feels about Shawn.

Yuya debuts boyfriend, and yes, never thought that was him

This couple is not hiding, Camila looks very happy to be the girlfriend of Shawn, without having to hide it. Now he speaks openly of how much he loves his boyfriend, especially in the interview that he gave for the radio program Capital Breakfast in the Uk.

Camila shared with the hosts of the program, how will their relationship: “we’re very happy,” he said when asked about she and Mendes. “I really, really love him so much”. This statement takes us by surprise everyone, because it openly reveals how she feels about Shawn and how serious and committed that it has become this relationship.

I’m not crying at what @Camila_Cabello just said… There’s dust in my eyes. Love-shaped dust. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NJ0myublSx — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) October 3, 2019

The singer also shared how their new collaboration “Miss,”the joined after being friends for a long time. “There was a period in which I went out so much because we were both busy, and this song was very fun because we were able to spend more time just as he did in the song that we did before ‘I know what you did last summer’, he said. “It was when we became very close… We thought, ‘oh yay, we can be friends and hang out together!’” clearly after being friends turned into something more and the rest is history.

Camila Cabello also spoke in another interview about how the decision of couples to maintain their relationship (something) secret initially creates more buzz. “I don’t know; people can say whatever they want to say,” he declared. “You can speculate, but at the same time, we’re going to live our own lives, enjoy them, and fall in love as if nobody was watching. This is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people who feel that they are involved. As I said, I want it to be and mine (yours). That is why I’ve been silent about: because I want to protect you.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes sings “Miss” in the MVA’s

Then Camila finally broke this silence and is determined to live her life just how you want, and this includes share how happy and in love that is Shawn.