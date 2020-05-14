Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes make a delicious donation to a hospital

United States.

The couple of singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mnedes glad the weekend at the staff of the hospital Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, where they are going through a period of isolation together.

The pop stars have donated 200 cuban sandwiches a well-known restaurant called El Rinconcito Latino to distribute them among the workers, who mostly deal with the crisis of the coronavirus.

Have been the employees of the medical center who have wanted to show the nice detail, that you have had with them the two musicians through the social networks.

“El Rinconcito prepared today all the sandwiches and wrapped individually for our team. Part of all, we thank you”, have secured from the Instagram of the hospital next to a photo of the snacks that I brought Camila and Shawn.

LOOK: Actor of ‘Game Of Thrones’, Christopher Hivju, confirms that it has recovered from coronavirus

In addition to showing your appreciation to all health professionals who continue to strive every day to curb the expansion of the coronavirusthe interpreters have also supported passage of a local business that has been affected like the rest of the area by the security measures that they have been forced to close its doors.

Responsible for the establishment have confirmed that the order was over $ 1,200 and that they were very surprised when they received the order, in view of which his clientele has been reduced almost to a minimum during the quarantine period.

In ADDITION: Selena Gomez feels ‘down’ to talk about his life

In the last few weeks Camila and Shawn have been photographed by the paparazzi on several occasions while walking around the vicinity of the housing that it owns in Miami and by making purchases in the nearby shops.