Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes donate sandwiches to doctors who fight against Covid-19

Camila Hair and her boyfriend, Shawn Mendesnot remained seated while the world fights against the coronavirus and decided to take a step to the front in solidarity with the physicians who daily struggle to prevent the spread of the disease.

After surprising several children’s National Hospital Children’s of Washington DC with video in which they shared some pleasant moments, the couple now celebrity has made a donation to the health care center of Florida.

The famous singers sent cuban sandwiches on the medical staff at Jackson South Medical Center of Miami, a detail that the foundation itself has wanted to thank with a message shared on Twitter.

“Thank you, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes which sent cuban sandwiches of our health care team at Jackson South! From all of us at Jackson Health Foundation and Jackson South Medical Center, we thank you!”, they wrote in the profile official of the organization along with an image of artists and another of a sandwich.

Thank you to @Camila_Cabello & @ShawnMendes who sent Cuban sandwiches from @Rinconcitolati to our healthcare team at Jackson South! From all of us at Jackson Health Foundation, @JacksonHealth, and Jackson South Medical Center, we thank you! 🤝💙 #COVID19 #KindnessMatters pic.twitter.com/H4JnfQ8u5I — Jackson Health Foundation (@JHF_Jackson) April 13, 2020

Don’t forget

For its part, the canadian artist has also demonstrated that it is pending of your country and homeland during these difficult times of pandemic. In fact, recently donated 175 thousand dollars to the SickKids Foundation of Toronto (Canada) to aid in the help against the COVID-19.

Their economic contribution will go to purchase medical supplies and equipment needed to fight the COVID-19 at the hospital for Sick Children in the canadian city.

Camila and Shawn are more united than ever. Since they confirmed their relationship last year, the young couple shows that your relationship stays strong emotional and professional.

The singers began dating since they made the subject young Lady, in the who shared their talent and there was a great chemistry that ended in the dating, living it until the day of today.