Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Butt intersect with Nikki and Artem in their house (exclusive clip)

Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, are going crazy with their frequent guests.

in a TooFab exclusive preview for the new episode Thursday “Total Fine” Brie offers her home to her twin sister Nikki Bella and your fiance Artem Chigvintsevbut Bryan isn’t happy about it.

During the dinner, Brie asks Nikki and Artem if they want to continue in your house in Arizona, because Nikki has not yet been completed.

“Do you not care if we stayed longer?” Nikki tells her sister and Bryan. “If to you it seems good”.

“Yeah, sure,” he answers, Brie. “I was going to get things out of storage, re-put them in that closet, but I’m fine. How many more weeks?”

“Probably like three,” says Nikki bluntly.

Although Bryan did not express their concerns on the table, shares his thoughts in a confessional.

“I agree with you that Artem and Nicole will stay with us”, says the star of the WWE to the camera. “When it becomes a problem is when it is all the time and then Brie is doing more with them. Then is the time when your presence in our home is a sacrifice to our relationship.”

On the way home from dinner, Bryan confronts Brie about Nikki and Artem stay with them.

“I have to stay at our house, the other three weeks. Huh?” he says to Brie, who responds: “I Want to say that is not what we have planned, but I’m not too upset by that.”

“I think that especially because you don’t care if we have alone time or not,” responds Bryan noticeably annoying.

In response, Brie negates your statement that they do not want to spend time with him and try to lighten the mood, saying that she enjoys having Nikki, also known as your “partner in wine” to pass the time.

“What I like the most is when I go out at night and you three are watching television and they are all looking at their phones,” responds Bryan sarcastically.

The couple still going and going after Brie tells her husband that she plans to ignore it.

“That is something strange,” replies Bryan.

Brie continues to share his concerns about his marriage in a confessional.

“I feel that Bryan and I are distancing yourself more,” she says to the camera. “And the two look to relax in a different way and I can say that bothers you”.

Brie and Bryan, who have been married since 2014, share her daughter Birdie, aged 3 years. The couple has been a little in disagreement on this season of “Total Fine” because Bryan wants a second child, while Brie is not yet ready for one. However, we all know that Brie and her sister Nikki are pregnant, so it will be interesting to see how the news will shake things up.

“Total Fine” airs Thursday at 8 p. m. ET on E!

